JS goes into budget session today





Maintaining all health directives strictly, the session will begin at 5:00pm at Sangsad Bhaban with the participation of only 80-90 enlisted lawmakers out of 350.

The aged lawmakers have been requested not to join the session due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

This would be a short budget session that will continue for twelve days. And the budget will be passed on June 30.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget for 2020-2021 fiscal in the parliament on Thursday at 3:00pm, a day after commencing the budget session.

The JS business advisory committee today will fix the duration of the upcoming eighth session with JS

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Considering the ongoing and post Covid-19's devastating impact on all sectors and to revive the country's economy as well, the draft of Tk568, 000 crore for the upcoming national budget 2021 with Tk3, 81,016 crore revenue collection target will be placed tomorrow, the Finance Ministry sources said.

The size of the budget for the fiscal 2020-21 is 8.56 percent higher than the outgoing year.

With a growth target of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate 8.2 percent, the Awami League government is going to place the budget expecting to open up a new horizon for Bangladesh through some special initiatives amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The government believes that the upcoming budget will erase all sorrows, pains, sufferings, obstruction and ongoing Covid-19 crisis and reactivate the economic and other vital sectors.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after placing the proposed national budget will move the Appropriations Bill seeking a budgetary allocation of Tk 568,000 crore which will have to be passed by voice vote.

The size of Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been set at a Tk2, 05,145 crore in the draft budget.

And out of the total ADP outlay, Tk1, 34,643 crore will come from the local sources while Tk70, 502 crore from the foreign sources, Planning Minister MA Mannan said.

Besides, according to the allocation in the budget Tk38688 crore for subsidy and incentive package and Tk27706 crore for pension and gratuity were also proposed.

Apart from them, Tk63801 crore for loan and Tk27961 crore for investment in share and equity sector were also proposed for allocation.

Sources in the Finance Ministry said the education sector was going to get the highest allocation in the upcoming budget as Tk85760 crore had been proposed as allocation for the sector.

Finance Minister said the government had taken many initiatives in the next budget to overcome the economic losses caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Facing the ongoing and post Covid-19 pandemic situation, the national budget for the fiscal 2020-21 will create new employment opportunities and healthy economic.

After bouncing back from the COVID shocks, the GDP growth could return to its impressive trend as the government was expecting 8.2 percent expansion in the next fiscal, he mentioned.

However, the budget deficit is projected to be Tk1, 85,984 crore, which is 5.8 percent of the GDP that is going to cross the 5 percent benchmark after a decade.

The government has primarily set about Tk82, 421 crore borrowing target from banks, Tk76, 004 crore from foreign sources and the remaining from savings and others.

Besides, the rate of inflation is likely to be set at 5.4 percent for the next fiscal in anticipation of a normal supply of commodities and a stable market.

Of the Tk523, 190 crore national budget for the current fiscal year, the overall budget deficit was Tk145, 380 crore, which is 5 percent of the GDP.

In the next budget, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the country's central authority for tax administration, has set the revenue collection target at Tk3,30,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal 2020-21.

The main target of NBR in the current fiscal year was Tk3, 25,600 crore. This target has been reduced to Tk3, 00,500 crore due to non-collection of revenue at the desired rate.

Except the budget presentation day, the parliament session will begin from 10.30am and will continue till 1.30pm without any break.

Considering the health risk due to the corona situation, diplomats from different countries and the important personalities of the country are not being invited to participate in the budget session.

Even the attendance of the lawmakers at the budget session will also be made limited due to the corona situation.

To check the corona infection, change has been brought in sitting arrangement in the parliament.

A significant number of seats around the Prime Minister's seat would be kept vacant.

The same rule would be followed for other members, the release said, adding that the parliament members would follow the health guidelines.

Wearing mask is mandatory for everyone and all the parliament members and employees will have to enter the parliament through the disinfectant tunnel.

The discussion on the supplementary budget for 2019-2020 fiscal will be made and it would be passed on June 14 and 15.

Then the discussion on the proposed budget for 2020-2021 fiscal will begin on June 16. The closing discussion on the budget will take place on June 29 and the finance bill will be passed on the day.

Earlier, President M Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The JS in a statement said journalists have been urged to cover the budget session through the Sangsad Bangladesh Television, which will broadcast the session live due to outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

It said passes for journalists will not be issued to cover the budget session this year due to the COVID-19 spread. Journalists have been asked to collect their budget documents at 3:15pm on June 11, soon after placing the budget for 2020-21 in the House.

The statement, however, requested media authorities to assign only one person for collecting the budget documents from JS media centre by showing their accreditation cards.









Earlier, the 7th session of the JS was held on April 18.





