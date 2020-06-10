Malaysia should ask Myanmar to take back Rohingyas: FM  





"Why don't they ask Myanmar to take them back?" Momen quipped saying Bangladesh did enough for the Rohingyas. They are the responsibility of the country where they ended up. Bangladesh has nothing to do with them.

He was replying to queries about the Malaysian defence minister's comment to the news agency Reuters where he said, "Malaysia will ask Bangladesh to take back about 300 Rohingya refugees detained after a boat carrying them entered its waters this week."

The Foreign Minister made all these comments while addressing media after holding a virtual meeting of ministers from Bangladesh, Marshal Islands and Ethiopia along with CVF Expert Advisory Group.

Meanwhile, Malaysian defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the media on Tuesday that Malaysia's foreign ministry will ask Dhaka to take back the detained migrants if they were found to have fled camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.

Malaysia may ask for the migrants to be placed on the island of Bhasan Char, where Bangladesh had earlier planned to re-settle Rohingya refugees, added Ismail Sabri.

Malaysia also plans to ask United Nations refugee agency UNHCR to re-settle Rohingya migrants in a third country.

On Monday, authorities arrested 269 Rohingya and retrieved the body of a woman from a damaged boat near the Malaysian island of Langkawi, off its northwestern coast.

Responding to another question, the Foreign minister said we yet to get any official information from Kuwait about the Shahidul Islam, MP, if we get it, we will inform it to the media.





















