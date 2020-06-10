Nasim tests Covid negative, condition remains critical





"His second test for the coronavirus came out negative," Biplab Barua, office secretary of the Awami League, said on Tuesday, citing Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil Joy.

Nasim was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli with a fever last week and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Awami League stalwart underwent brain surgery after suffering a stroke on June 5.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua, also chief of medical board formed to oversee Nasim's treatment, said, "His physical condition has not improved much and it's still in critical stage."

He is currently in life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital.

According to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital, Nasim was found negative at his second Covid-19 test. As his health condition has not improved yet, he will be kept in observation of more 72 hours.

Most influential leader of AL Nasim, also AL lawmaker from Sirajganj-1, underwent an urgent brain surgery at the hospital on Friday.

Earlier on June 1, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital while he was feeling unwell. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Veteran politician Mohammed Nasim is a son of Captain M. Mansur Ali, one of the leaders of national four leaders and political mate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Freedom fighter Mohammed Nasim started his political career from student life as a member of Bangladesh Chhatra League. Than he was in Bangladesh Awami Juba League and at last he is in Awami League as a presidium member.

In his political career he operated the Home Ministry during 1996-2000 AL ruling period and the Health Ministry during 2014-2018 as a full minister.

He participated in all positive movements related to country's interest in his political life.















