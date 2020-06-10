Exports earnings drop by 18pc





As per the official data, export earnings during the time fell by 6.8 billion to 30.96 billion from $37.75 billion in the corresponding months of the previous year.

But on single month basis the country's export earnings in May this year declined by 61.57 percent to $1.46 billion from $3.81 billion in the same month of last year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the sales of manufacturing goods and the global buyers cancelled or suspended import orders.

Compared to strategic target single-month, export earnings in May, 2020 fell by 64.34 percent compared with its strategic target of $4.11 billion set by the government, the EPB data released on Tuesday showed.

On the other hand, the earnings in July-May of FY20 fell 25.5 percent short of $41.55 billion target set by the government for the period.

The export earnings from readymade garments alone in the 11 months of FY20 fell by 18.99 percent to $25.70 billion from $31.73 billion in the same period of FY19 and it fell 26.31 percent short of the target set for the period.

Out of overall apparel sector export earnings, woven garments fell by 19.22 percent to $12.96 billion in the period while the earnings from knitwear exports dropped by 18.74 percent to $12.74 billion, the EPB data showed.

While talking to exporters they said the negative growth of export

earnings in May was expected as the country's business was sinking because of the pandemic and many other issues.

Citing a McKinsey report, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's former vice president Shahidul Islam said the coronavirus pandemic woud wipe off $297 billion from the global apparel value in 2020.

He said Bangladesh alone had already lost $6 billion in eleven months of which the major amount was lost due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last three months.

He said support is required to establish a virtual market place to retain earnings from the readymade garment products in the changed global situation.

Mohammad Hatem, Senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said the export data showed the volume that the country's apparel makers shipped in May after deducting the quantity cancelled by the buyers and the situation would not change in June.

He said as the order is not happening and even it is declining, the ongoing situation is unlikely to change in next couple of months.

The EPB data showed that the export earnings from home textile stood at $670.97 million in July-May of FY20, down 16.22 percent from $800.85 million in the same period of FY19.

Jute and jute goods exports, however, increased by 5.74 percent to $817.97 million in the 11 months of FY20 from $773.57 million in the same period of FY19.

Frozen and live fish exports in the period decreased by 9.98 percent to $426.69 million, the data showed.

Agricultural products including vegetables, fruits and spices in July-May period fetched $780.16 million with an 8.7-percent negative growth.



















