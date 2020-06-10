Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:10 AM
Record 45 deaths, 3,171 new cases of C-19 in one day

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed highest single-day 45 deaths from the novel coronavirus and also the highest record of 3,171 new cases of infection testing 14,664 samples in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 975 and the number of total infections stood at 71,675.
The death toll accounts for 1.36 per cent of the total infected.
Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, revealed the latest figures from Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, in a daily online bulletin on the Covid-19 situation.
In the briefing, the DGHS acting DG also said that 777 more Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
So far 15,336 people (21.40 per cent of all infected) have made full recovery after being infected by the novel coronavirus.
The record of deaths and cases comes at a time when the country has reopened operations of all offices, businesses and transports on a limited scale after the end of the general holiday, which was extended in phases until May 30, to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The limited reopening will remain in force until June 15.
With this new record, according to the Worldometers, Bangladesh still held the 20th spot in the global list of countries suffering from the deadly coronavirus.
In the last three days after easing of the lockdown, the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients has doubled.
With that, the daily positivity percentage in the country remained over 20 per cent for the three consecutive days. It was 21.62 per cent on Tuesday, 21.13 per cent on Monday and 20.88per cent on Sunday.
Last three days after easing of the lockdown. On June 9, tested 12,486, detected 2,635, deaths 35, June 8, tested 14,088, detected 2,828, deaths 30, June 7, tested 13,136, detected 2,828, deaths 42.
Last three days before easing of the lockdown. On
    May 31, tested 11,876, detected 2,545, deaths 40, May 30, tested 9,987, detected 1,764, deaths 28, May 29, tested 11,291, detected 2,523, deaths 23.


