Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:09 AM
Director Fakhrul Kabir dies of C-19

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Director of Department of Women's Affairs Fakhrul Kabir died of novel coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday. Women and Children Affairs Ministry confirmed the matter on Tuesday. He breathed his last at around 2:30 am at Square Hospitals.
Fakhrul, who belonged to the 13 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) admin cadre, was first admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after tested positive for the virus in the first week of June. Later, he was shifted to Square Hospitals on Monday as his health condition deteriorated.



