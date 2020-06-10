Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:09 AM
La Liga gets its wish for season return but not without compromise

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020

MADRID, JUNE 9: La Liga president Javier Tebas said the games would have to go on and from Thursday they will, with stadiums full of virtual fans, crowd noise from a computer game and fewer than 300 people allowed to attend.
As Ligue 1 in France was called off and the Premier League, still the benchmark for Spanish football, tied itself in knots, La Liga has been steadfast in its pursuit of completion.
"I always believed we would play again," said Tebas on Sunday.
The government in Spain had indicated it would be good for morale, perhaps even important for their standing in the world, while the country's infatuation with football meant the prime minister was often addressing the question of its return.
Yet driving La Liga's determination, as Tebas admitted, was the fear of financial meltdown. Cancellation would cost clubs a billion euros, he repeated, and no team would be spared.
Even with the season about to resume, Barcelona and Real Madrid have had to impose pay cuts. Atletico Madrid said they enforced a drop in wages "to guarantee their future".
Public opposition to the season continuing has therefore been fleeting. Eibar's players said last month they were "afraid" to go back to training while Valencia's Gabriel Paulista was one of the few to say it felt rushed.
Among the governing bodies, the players' union (AFE) was sidelined and even the conflict between La Liga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) was largely put on hold.




Instead, La Liga has answered to the health authorities, who have always had the power to scrap even the most advanced plans at any given moment.
So when Sevilla host Real Betis on Thursday to begin a 39-day sprint finish with matches every day, they will do so according to strict guidelines that even this week were still being updated.
"We've planned everything to the last millimetre," Tebas said.
Players will be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours of kick-off and visiting teams will use exclusive flights and hotels, before travelling to stadiums in two buses to ensure social distancing is maintained. Home team players will arrive in their own cars.    -AFP



