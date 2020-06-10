Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Madrid could host Champions League final

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MADRID, JUNE 9: The mayor of Madrid has said the city is being considered as a potential host of this year's Champions League final and has given the idea his "total and absolute support".
The fixture was due to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30 before the Champions League was postponed in March with only half of the last 16 completed.
The final last season between Liverpool and Tottenham was held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano while Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu hosted the 2010 decider between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.
"I know steps are being taken in this regard and on behalf of the city council, I want to show my total and absolute support for the Champions League final being held in Madrid," Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said on Monday night to Spanish television channel Trece.     -AFP


