Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:08 AM
Indian analyst to serve on line help to Windies team in England

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
BIPIN DANI

At least one Indian will mark his presence off the field to help Jason Holder-led West Indies team for the forthcoming Test series in England.
A.R. Srikkanth, the computer analyst will physically be not with the Windies team, which departed from Antigua on Monday to play the three Tests against England next month but will assist the team working remotely from Bangaluru for the duration of this tour where he will continue to support the team.
Because of travel restrictions in India, Srikkanth has been unable to join the team.   
"His main job will be to prepare a PowerPoint presentation of the opposition team (in this case England) and strength and weaknesses of their players. He will prepare a folder and send it in the Drop Box from whether the team management will collect the necessary data etc", the source close to the analyst said.
"If required, the team management may ask him to join the team meetings (on Zoom) and interact with him".
AR Srikkanth is well experienced in this field and has worked with several teams worldwide.  
India's batting coach Monty Desai is too unable to travel to England as Windies batting coach.  




Windies players will spend few days in quarantine before the three Test matches are played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton (July 8-12), and remaining two at the same venue at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (on July 16-20 and July 24-28).




