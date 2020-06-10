Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:08 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ban on saliva makes our job tough: Rubel

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Ban on saliva makes our job tough: Rubel

Ban on saliva makes our job tough: Rubel

The outbreak of coronavirus brought many changes to the world. Cricket has also been affected in many ways and the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to impose a ban on using saliva to shine the ball.
Bangladeshi pacer Rubel Hossain said it will make the job of the bowlers difficult.
Like other cricketers, Rubel has been passing time at his home in Bagerhat. The pacer is working on his fitness.
"Fitness is the most important thing for a pace bowler. I've been trying to keep myself busy while staying at home. As the professional cricketer, we have no way but keeping ourselves fit," Rubel told UNB on Monday.
"We've a big park close to our home. I used to go there and run. But it'll be great if BCB prepares practising facilities for national team players. I heard that they are working on it," he added.
Rubel said he believes the saliva ban is needed to keep everyone safe from the virus which has already taken nearly 400,000 lives around the world.
"It'll surely pose a challenge for pace bowlers. We're used to using saliva to shine the ball from early cricketing days. But we've to accept reality. It will take some time to adjust to the new normal. It's for sure that life will be tough without using saliva on the ball," the Bangladesh pacer added.




The 30-year-old represented Bangladesh in 101 ODIs and 27 Tests and T20Is. He accumulated 126 wickets in ODIs and 36 and 28 wickets respectively in Tests and T20Is.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga gets its wish for season return but not without compromise
'Turbo Timo' Werner gives new-look Chelsea goal threat
ManUnited legend Dunne dies aged 78
Bayern Munich target double repeat with Goretzka at the fore
Lee, Tendulkar seek alternative to saliva on cricket ball
Madrid could host Champions League final
Younis Khan named Pakistan batting coach for England tour
Indian analyst to serve on line help to Windies team in England


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft