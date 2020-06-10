HK seethes one year on

HONG KONG, June 9: Hong Kong on Tuesday marked a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, as mass arrests, coronavirus bans on gatherings and a looming national security law kept a lid on any return to city-wide unrest.

Seven months of massive and often violent rallies kicked off on June 9 last year when as many as one million people took to the streets to oppose a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.

As city leaders dug in, battles between police and protesters became routine, leaving the financial hub's reputation for stability in tatters and swathes of the population in revolt against Beijing's rule.

On Tuesday, organisers of last year's huge rallies called on the government to lift anti-virus restrictions on public gatherings and allow Hong Kongers to march once more. -AFP