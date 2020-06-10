Libya ‘agreements’ reached





Ankara supports Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and has stepped up military support to Tripoli against warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The United States officially backs the GNA, but Haftar is supported by Washington's allies Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.









"After our call this evening, there could be a new era between the US and Turkey regarding the (Libya) process," Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT.

"We reached some agreements during our call" over Libya, he said, and alluded to a "possible step" the two countries could take together but offered no details. -AFP



