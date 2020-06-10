Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





More than 404,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed more than 404,245 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday, based on official sources.

More than seven million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 110,771 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,597, Brazil with 36,455, Italy with 33,964 and France with 29,209 fatalities.

Worst economic crisis for 150 years

The coronavirus pandemic inflicted a "swift and massive shock" that has caused the broadest collapse of the global economy since 1870 despite unprecedented government support, the World Bank says.

It says in its latest Global Economic Prospects report that the world economy is expected to contract by 5.2 percent this year and the pandemic will drive 70-100 million people into extreme poverty.

United States in recession

The United States economy entered recession in February, ending 128 months of expansion amid a brutal downturn caused by the pandemic, the authority competent to make the determination says.

Meanwhile, New York City -- the epicentre of America's coronavirus outbreak -- begins partially reopening its shattered economy following almost three months of lockdown.

Moscow lockdown to end

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announces the end on Tuesday of a strict lockdown that has been in place since the end of March in the Russian capital.









"Moscow is returning to the usual rhythm of life", he says of the epicentre of the pandemic in Russia, with around half of the country's 476,658 virus infections. -AFP





