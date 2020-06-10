

Floyd will change the world: Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, June 9: Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the late George Floyd will "change the world." Following a private meeting with Floyd's family in Houston, Texas, to offer his sympathies, Biden told CBS news his death was "one of the great inflection points in American history".The killing of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white officer has fuelled global protests. A private funeral service will be held in Houston later on Tuesday. Biden has sharply criticised President Donald Trump, who is standing for re-election as the Republican candidate on 3 November, accusing him at the weekend of making "despicable" remarks about Floyd.The 77-year-old Biden, who served eight years as the previous vice president, "does not believe that police should be defunded," his campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement."Biden supports the urgent need for reform," Bates added, including funding for public schools and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing. "This also means funding community policing programmes that improve relationships between officers and residents, and provides the training that is needed to avert tragic, unjustifiable deaths." -AFP