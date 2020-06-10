Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:06 AM
Growers busy harvesting, drying chilli in Thakurgaon

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Asaduzzaman Asad

THGAKURGAON, June 9: The farmers of the district are passing busy time harvesting and drying chilli production.
Harvesting of chilli in Sadar Upazila's Mohammadpur and in Chilarang, Akhanagar and Rohia unions is taking place in full swing. The farmers are busy in sorting and drying the chilli yield. This year they are expecting encouraging prices against their good produce.
Along with paddy farming, the farmers are cultivating chilli. This year cultivation of chilli has increased in five upazilas of the district at a larger scale. Being encouraged by profitable prices, the farmers are shifting to chilli-farming.
According to the sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Thakurgaon registered a huge cultivation of chilli this year.
In this northern district, a total of 117-hectre land has been brought under the farming, which is higher than the sizes of last several years.
   Chilli has been cultivated in every village of the district. Going home to home, agriculture officers are advising the chilli growers. They are expected to be benefitted for good yielding if the weather goes fine.
Chilli is already enjoying good demand and good prices in the markets, agriculture officials said.
Despite increasing cost of cultivation in the district, farmers are getting attracted to the chilli farming hoping sustainable profits.
Presently per kilogram of dry chilli is selling at Tk 200-250.
Some farmers pointed out that due to unknown reasons, the chilli leaves were getting drying; the DAE came forward to address the disease, and the yielding has been good finally.
Farmers Mojibur Islam, Akbar Ali and Rafikul Islam of Bhela Zandipara Village in Chilarang Union under Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila said they have been cultivating chilli on 50 decimals of contracted land for the last two years. In the last year, they received extra profit of Tk 50,000 excluding other expenditures. Many others became benefitted. This year, they are expecting more profit.
Growers Golam Mostafa and Abdul Aziz of Akcha Union of Sadar Upazila echoed the same view.




Deputy Director of the DAE Aftab Hossain said compared to the other years, chilli has been cultivated in a larger scale in the district. He expected good prices of the produce as the demand for chilli is on the rise.
He referred to the disease that caused drying to the growing leaves of the chilly plants, saying, to control the disease, the DAE has played an effective role.
He expressed hope that if the weather goes fine, the farmers will be more benefitted.
Following good returns for the last several years, the farmers have shifted to chilli cultivation, he explained.



