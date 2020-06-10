Four murdered in two districts





PABNA: Two persons were stabbed and shot to death by miscreants in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Hukum Ali Khan, 65, and Majnu Miah, 40, son of Abdul Mazid of Madhupur Village under Ataikula Police Station (PS).

Bharara Union Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Khan said some unidentified assailants went to Hukum Ali's house at night and shot him, leaving him dead on the spot. They later fled the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar PS Nasim Ahmed said police recovered the body and brought it to the PS. The investigating is on to nab the culprit.

A case has been filed in this connection.

Meanwhile, Majnu Mia, 40, was hacked to death by miscreants in Madhupur Village.

Ataikula PS Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam said a group of miscreants stabbed Manju on way to his returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.

The law enforcers recovered the body from the spot.

Police, however, detained three persons for interrogation.

BOGURA: Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

A Swechchhasebak League leader was hacked dead at broad daylight in Shajahanpur Upazila on Friday.

Deceased Abu Hanif Pramanik Mister, 36, was the organising secretary of district Swechchhasebak League. He was the son of Arman Pramanik of Shakpala Village in the upazila.

Witnesses said Hanif Pramanik came under attack in Shakpala bus stand area at around 12:30pm while he was going to mosque for attending Juma Prayer.

Confirming the matter, Shahjahanpur PS OC Azim Uddin said the reason behind the killing could not be known yet.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a female garments worker in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Mim Akter, 20, a worker of a garment factory in Dhaka. She was the daughter of Mintu Mia, a resident of Kahalu Upazila of the district.

The deceased's mother Khairun Nahar said they live in Thonthonia area of the district town. Her daughter Mim left the house on Thursday evening for Dhaka.

They found her mobile switched off since the midnight.

Later, locals spotted the body in a paddy field in Gondogram Village of the upazila on Friday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect miscreants might have killed her and dumped her body into the paddy field.





















