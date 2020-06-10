Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:06 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a Swechchhasebak League leader and a female garment worker were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Bogura, on Friday.   
PABNA: Two persons were stabbed and shot to death by miscreants in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Hukum Ali Khan, 65, and Majnu Miah, 40, son of Abdul Mazid of Madhupur Village under Ataikula Police Station (PS).
Bharara Union Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Khan said some unidentified assailants went to Hukum Ali's house at night and shot him, leaving him dead on the spot. They later fled the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar PS Nasim Ahmed said police recovered the body and brought it to the PS. The investigating is on to nab the culprit.
A case has been filed in this connection.
Meanwhile, Majnu Mia, 40, was hacked to death by miscreants in Madhupur Village.
Ataikula PS Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam said a group of miscreants stabbed Manju on way to his returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.
The law enforcers recovered the body from the spot.
Police, however, detained three persons for interrogation.
BOGURA: Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
A Swechchhasebak League leader was hacked dead at broad daylight in Shajahanpur Upazila on Friday.
Deceased Abu Hanif Pramanik Mister, 36, was the organising secretary of district Swechchhasebak League. He was the son of Arman Pramanik of Shakpala Village in the upazila.
Witnesses said Hanif Pramanik came under attack in Shakpala bus stand area at around 12:30pm while he was going to mosque for attending Juma Prayer.
Confirming the matter, Shahjahanpur PS OC Azim Uddin said the reason behind the killing could not be known yet.  
On the other hand, police recovered the body of a female garments worker in the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Mim Akter, 20, a worker of a garment factory in Dhaka. She was the daughter of Mintu Mia, a resident of Kahalu Upazila of the district.
The deceased's mother Khairun Nahar said they live in Thonthonia area of the district town. Her daughter Mim left the house on Thursday evening for Dhaka.
They found her mobile switched off since the midnight.
Later, locals spotted the body in a paddy field in Gondogram Village of the upazila on Friday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect miscreants might have killed her and dumped her body into the paddy field.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting, drying chilli in Thakurgaon
Four murdered in two districts
Schoolboy dies from snakebite
Man held for violating minor niece
Cement factory workers protest termination
Boro paddy in 200 chars inundated
Litchi market vibrant in Brahmanbaria
FF passes away


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft