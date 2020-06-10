Schoolboy dies from snakebite

DINAJPUR, June 9: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Nirob, 13, was an eighth grader of a local school. He was the son of Komol, a resident of Ghaura village in the upazila.

Locals said a venomous snake bit Nirob when he was playing on the bank of a pond nearby home on Monday afternoon. But, he did not sense the matter immediately. He fell unconscious in the evening suffering severe pain.

He was taken to KH Memorial Hospital where the physicians referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. But, he died on the way to the hospital.
















