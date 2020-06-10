Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:06 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolboy dies from snakebite

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, June 9: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Nirob, 13, was an eighth grader of a local school. He was the son of Komol, a resident of Ghaura village in the upazila.
Locals said a venomous snake bit Nirob when he was playing on the bank of a pond nearby home on Monday afternoon. But, he did not sense the matter immediately. He fell unconscious in the evening suffering severe pain.
He was taken to KH Memorial Hospital where the physicians referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. But, he died on the way to the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting, drying chilli in Thakurgaon
Four murdered in two districts
Schoolboy dies from snakebite
Man held for violating minor niece
Cement factory workers protest termination
Boro paddy in 200 chars inundated
Litchi market vibrant in Brahmanbaria
FF passes away


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft