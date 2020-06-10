Man held for violating minor niece

KHULNA, June 9: A man has been arrested in Dumuria Upazila of the district on charge of violating his minor niece.

Arrested Haidul Khan, 45, was sent to jail following a court order on Monday.

Quoting victim's family, police said Haidul took the girl to his house on Saturday morning and violated her.

As the child told her family about the matter, she was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex and then referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The victim's father filed a case with respective police station on Monday night.

Khulna Assistant Police Superintendent (Circle) Sajeeb Khan and Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam Biplob visited the spot.











