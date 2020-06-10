Video
Cement factory workers protest termination

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 9: Workers of Olympic Cement Factory in the city on Sunday protested their lay-off from the factory and also demanded due salaries, overtime and bonus.
Agitating workers formed a human chain in front of the Town Hall in the city at around 11am.
Barishal District Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD) Convener Engr Imran Habib Rumon, Member Secretary Dr Manisha Chakrabarty, Samajtantrik Sramik Front Organising Secretary Shahidul Islam, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front leaders Bijon Sikder and Sujan Ahmed; factory workers Md Yusuf, Shahbuzzaman, Sayed Mollah, Md Mehedi and Md Shahidul, among others, spoke in the programme.
The programme was chaired by factory worker Mesbah Uddin.
Mesbah Uddin in his speech said authorities of the factory asked the laid-off workers over phone not to join the factory at night on May 31.
"When we went the factory office to know the reasons of lay-off, the authorities threatened us not to stage any kind of protest regarding the issue. They laid off 150 workers violating the labour laws. Even they did not pay our due salaries, overtime and bonus yet," he lamented.
The factory authorities made an inhuman decision during this pandemic period, said Mejbah.
Dr Manisha in her speech said workers' lay-off during the pandemic is an inhuman act. "Authorities must pay their due arrears. If they don't fulfill the demand of workers, then all workers of the city will press home the demands," she added.


