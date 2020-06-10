Video
Boro paddy in 200 chars inundated

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Oahiduzzaman Tuhin

KURIGRAM, June 9: Farmers are passing sleepless time in different char areas of the district for their half-ripen Boro paddy fields submerged under water due to river-rising, geared by hilly tide.
Hundreds of acres of Boro standing crops, particularly  Boro-29,  have been submerged by the deluge making the farmers concerned.  
Boro-29 was cultivated in around 200 chars in the  estuaries of Brahmaputrya and Dudhkumor rivers flowing over Kurigram. In late of the season, farmers of these localities cultivated Boro-29 paddy. Most of them could not harvest their crops.
The early appearance of the rainy season has created the loggerhead situation.
A visit found more than 200 chars including Kurigram's Pourar Char, Majialir Char, Bora, Rolakata, Bhagabatipur, Parbatipur, Zunkar Char, Nageshwar's Narayanpur, Kalar Char, Astaashir Char, Ulipur's Saheber Alga, Zahajer Alga, Dui Khawa, Ayrmari, Roumari, Rajibpur and Chilmary in different areas are inundated.
Desperate trying is going on at farmers' level to harvest their crops.
Khoka Mondol of Parbatipur Char of Jatrapur Union of Sadar Upazila said, "I cultivated Boro-29 in five-bigha land. A sudden rise in the river submerged my field. Only one bigha crop land is surviving yet now. It is being harvested by labourers. The remaining four bighas are under water."         
Aynal Haque of Bhagabatipur Char said their yearly living goes on Boro paddy. But this year they could not lift half of the Boro crop because of the adverse impact of the nature.
Ex-member of Jatrapur Union Shaha Jamal said, all the Boro-29 fields have been inundated. Staying in water for several days, the crops are very likely to be destroyed in a whole. He said the loss of the farmers would be irrecoverable.
Jatrapur Union Chairman Md. Ayub Ali Sarkar said, the farmers of the chars could not harvest even half of their crops.
He sought financial assistance from the government for the farmers to survive the situation.
When Deputy Agriculture Officer of Jatrapur Union Ashraful Haque asked about the volume of the sunk Boro crops, he declined to give any feedback.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Mustafizur Rahman Pradhan could not provide an accurate estimate of the crops under water. He said he came to know that the fields that were cultivated late went under water. The account of the inundated fields is being done, he added.
Farmers demanded necessary assistance from the government to recover their losses.


