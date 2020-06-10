

Litchi market vibrant in Brahmanbaria

The plants are nose-diving carrying the load of the produces. These are eye-catching as well.

The scenario is very visible in three bordering upazilas- Akhaura, Kosba and Bijoynagar. Compared to last few years' production, this year has seen bumper production in the orchards.

In the corona pandemic situation, coming from different areas, traders are crowding the orchards to purchase the fruits.

According to the sources at the agriculture office, the sale of litchi production might reach Tk 14 crore.



A visit found various types of litchis in the orchards at Patna, such as Bombay, Chinaa-3 and indigenous ones. These fruits are fleshy and tasty.

The growers are passing busy time in lifting the matured litchis. A team of two/three persons is lifting from each tree. Sitting beneath, another team is sorting the fruits to make pile of 100 pieces each. Per steak is selling at Tk 170-300 based on their size and quality.

Purchasing over fair bargaining, the sellers are bringing those to country's different parts by transports.



According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the commercial cultivation of litchi began in 2001 in Brahmanbaria District. The size of farming has increased every year. This year litchi has been cultivated on 455 hectres embodying 420 orchards, big or small. The production has been targeted at 1,368 metric tons (MT).

Growers said they sowed litchi seeds following the advises of the agriculture department.

Trader Ziaul Haq said, "I've purchased litchi orchard before harvesting. Accompanying working aides, we're rearing the orchard" "Yet we're to hiccup for coronavirus," he pointed out.



"If we get to incur losses, we want the government to assist us with loans," he added.

Deputy Director of the DAE Mohammed Rabiul Haq Mazumdar said the growers are being provided with advices regularly amid coronavirus epidemic.

To save the trees from attack of insects, the field officers are inspecting the orchards everyday and prescribing accordingly, he mentioned.



He said for the favourable weather, the harvests have been good with a probable turnover of Tk 14 crore. "The growers are supposed to get good prices," he assured.















