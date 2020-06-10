FF passes away

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, June 9: Freedom Fighter (FF) Hasimuddin died of old age complications at his own residence in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. He was 70.



He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the upazila in the afternoon.

FF Hasimuddin left his two wives, two sons, eight daughters and many well wishers behind to mourn his death.



Sapahar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kallyan Chowdhury, Upazila Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Sapahar Police Station Abdul Hai and former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Alhaj Omar Ali, among others, were present at his janaja prayer.

















