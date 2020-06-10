31 more contract coronavirus





BANDARBAN: Highest 14 contracted coronavirus in a single day in the district.

With this, total 63 have been infected with the virus in the district, raising the number of cases to 63, according to the test reports sent from Cox's Bazar on Monday night.

One of the infected is CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing's cook.

All the infected are working class people in Sadar Upazila, said Bandarban Civil Surgeon Dr Aung Sui Pru.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister contracted the COVID-19. He is now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Three more persons including his personal assistant were infected with coronavirus.



PANCHAGARH: Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, raising the cases to 90.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday night.

Samples of the several person were collected as they have recently come from Dhaka and sent those to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Monday found five of them positive for the virus, Dr Fazlur said.

A total of 1,785 samples were sent to the hospital for tests.

Of them, reports of 1,399 samples have, so far, come where 90 found positive for the virus, he added.



BRAHMANBARIA: Thirteen more people have contracted coronavirus in Nabinagar Upazila of the district.

With the new case, the number of the virus cases rose to 86.

Resident Medical Officer of Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex Dr Moshrat Farkhanda Jebin confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Several reports came from Dhaka on Monday where 13 people found positive for the virus, Dr Moshrat said.

Of the infected persons, 23 have returned home after recovery while one died from the virus infection, she added.

















