BANDARBAN, June 9: The district administration has put Sadar Upazila, municipality area and Ruma Rpazila under lockdown marking the areas as red zones.

The lockdown will be enforced after 12 noon on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Bandarban district administration requested the people to be careful about the safety and to finish their necessary works before the lockdown.