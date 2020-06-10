Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:04 AM
10 shops, houses burnt

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Ten shops and 10 houses were gutted in fire in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Mymensingh and Joypurhat, in two days.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Nine shops were gutted in a fire in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Haiderganj Bazar under Uttar Char Ababil Union of the upazila.
Raipur Fire Station Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam said the fire began from electric short circuit.
However, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mr Sabreen Chowdhury visited the spot. Necessary assistance will be provided to the affected people, said the UNO.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A fired broke out at a market in Gafargaon Municipality of the district early Tuesday.

The fire originated at a shop of dry fish around 1:15 am and engulfed the adjacent godown.
On information, a fire-fighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.
Gafargaon upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence official Rezaul Karim said the fire might have originated from electric short circuit. A victim shop owner said the loss caused by the fire is estimated around Tk 25 lakh.

PANCHBIBI, JOYPURHAT: A total of 10 houses were gutted in fire at an Ashrayan project in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Local sources said a fire was originated from an explosion of a gas cylinder in a kitchen of a house at the Ashrayan project in Mohammadpur Union of the upazila, and it soon engulfed adjacent houses.

On information, fire service personnel from Panchbibi Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around one hour of frantic effort.
The estimated loss caused by the fire is around                     Tk 30,00,000.


