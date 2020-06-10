Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
College student dies in mobile phone explosion

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, June 9: A boy has died in an explosion of a mobile phone in Sonargaon Upazila of  the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Apurbo Das, an intermediate second year student of Sonargaon GR Institution Model School and College.
He breathed his last at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday morning.

Locals said the mobile phone explosion took place at the victim's house at Joyrampur village in the upazila on Sunday morning when he was talking through it putting the phone to the charger, in which he and his mother were critically injured. The neighbours rescued them and took them to the DMCH.
The hospital physicians said Apurbo sustained 70 per cent burn injuries from the explosion. Later, he died in the morning.


