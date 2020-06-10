

Meghna erosion intensifies at Dhalchar

Over the last two weeks, three ends - north, south and west - of the locality witnessed stronger tidal surge and wave that caused the erosion to about 55 acres of land of

Dhalchar under Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.

An inhabitant Abdur Rahman Biswas of the union said the erosion was wrought over high tide. It heightened up the public suffering.

According to the Upazila Land Office and Forest Department, Dhalchar Union is set to get erased from the map in the wake of the erosion that occurred in the last few years. A total of 20 installations including schools, madrassas, government entities and

Dhalchar Union Parishsad Bhaban were embedded by the Meghna. There is no cyclone shelter other than a police camp only at Dhalchar having only a mouja - titled Char Satten.

After the independence, the Coastal Forest Department introduced mangrove forestation at Dhalchar. Earlier, it was the segment of the Char Kukri Mukri Union. In 2011, Dhalchar was ranked as a new union.

According to the Dhalchar ranged Forest Department, there was a total land-size of about 50,326 acres within the Dhalchar range. Of the total, around 40-thousand acres were brought under forestry. A huge amount of government revenue was realised from its canal, forest and lands. The Meghna River eroded around 10-thousand acres of the forestry.

Dhalchar Union Secretary Mokammel Hossain said there were about 7,000 families in the union in 2011. The erosion has cut them to 2,000. Now, there are 4,700 voters in the area. Hossain added, due to the Meghna erosion over the five years, seven wards of Dhalchar Union have been under threat of abolishing linking some parts of Ward No. 8 and 9. In the current year, a total of 1,500 acres of land was devoured. More than 300 families turned destitute.

Local inhabitants reported two canals have merged into the river much earlier. Fishing boats would take shelter in these canals. Now the fishing boats can't take shelter in the remaining parts of the canals as these become water-free during the off-tide. At the night of the Cyclone Amphan, fishers tied their boats with trees in jungles.

Dhalchar Union Chairman Abdus Salam Hawladar said the erosion has intensified the suffering of people in the union. According to him, the tide is approaching towards localities. The deluge is sizing down land and population at a time.

In the district, the union is the important site for tourism and fish businesses.

It needs appropriate preservations.

According to the businessmen, during the season, a transaction of Tk 40-50 crore takes place daily at Dhalchar.

"Dhalchar is the erosion-prone Union," said Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Char Fasson Water Development Board.

But they don't know the latest situation of it.

A drawing of erosion protection project for dropping block sacks has been sent to the central office of the Water Development Board. The file is not moving due to the corona-crisis.















CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 9: The erosion by the River Meghna has intensified at Dhalchar Union located in the sea-estuary.Over the last two weeks, three ends - north, south and west - of the locality witnessed stronger tidal surge and wave that caused the erosion to about 55 acres of land ofDhalchar under Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.An inhabitant Abdur Rahman Biswas of the union said the erosion was wrought over high tide. It heightened up the public suffering.According to the Upazila Land Office and Forest Department, Dhalchar Union is set to get erased from the map in the wake of the erosion that occurred in the last few years. A total of 20 installations including schools, madrassas, government entities andDhalchar Union Parishsad Bhaban were embedded by the Meghna. There is no cyclone shelter other than a police camp only at Dhalchar having only a mouja - titled Char Satten.After the independence, the Coastal Forest Department introduced mangrove forestation at Dhalchar. Earlier, it was the segment of the Char Kukri Mukri Union. In 2011, Dhalchar was ranked as a new union.According to the Dhalchar ranged Forest Department, there was a total land-size of about 50,326 acres within the Dhalchar range. Of the total, around 40-thousand acres were brought under forestry. A huge amount of government revenue was realised from its canal, forest and lands. The Meghna River eroded around 10-thousand acres of the forestry.Dhalchar Union Secretary Mokammel Hossain said there were about 7,000 families in the union in 2011. The erosion has cut them to 2,000. Now, there are 4,700 voters in the area. Hossain added, due to the Meghna erosion over the five years, seven wards of Dhalchar Union have been under threat of abolishing linking some parts of Ward No. 8 and 9. In the current year, a total of 1,500 acres of land was devoured. More than 300 families turned destitute.Local inhabitants reported two canals have merged into the river much earlier. Fishing boats would take shelter in these canals. Now the fishing boats can't take shelter in the remaining parts of the canals as these become water-free during the off-tide. At the night of the Cyclone Amphan, fishers tied their boats with trees in jungles.Dhalchar Union Chairman Abdus Salam Hawladar said the erosion has intensified the suffering of people in the union. According to him, the tide is approaching towards localities. The deluge is sizing down land and population at a time.In the district, the union is the important site for tourism and fish businesses.It needs appropriate preservations.According to the businessmen, during the season, a transaction of Tk 40-50 crore takes place daily at Dhalchar."Dhalchar is the erosion-prone Union," said Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Char Fasson Water Development Board.But they don't know the latest situation of it.A drawing of erosion protection project for dropping block sacks has been sent to the central office of the Water Development Board. The file is not moving due to the corona-crisis.