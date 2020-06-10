Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:04 AM
Graduate pharmacists are not technicians

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Doctors, pharmacists and nurses are considered staffs of health care sector all over the world. Unfortunately, pharmacists are not being recruited in the health system in Bangladesh.

When the health minister was asked about this in a recent live talk show, he mentioned that graduate pharmacists are technicians, which is an open insult to them. Pharmacists, pharmacy students and conscious people of the country are outraged by this incident. They are responding with one status after another on social media. World-class pharmacists emerge from the top subject pharmacy of Bangladeshi universities with a four or five year B.Pharm degree. Also many of the pharmacists are working with equal credit to the doctors in many hospitals abroad. The health minister has despised the pharmacists by saying that these pharmacists are technicians who have done a three or six month course. In the absence of a graduate pharmacist, there is no one to review doctors' prescriptions, drug-drug interactions, drug dosages, drug side effects or misuse of drugs. And in this way ordinary people are being deprived of proper treatment.

So my request to the authorities concerned to ensure the appointment of pharmacists in the hospital from now on.





Md Jahid Hassan
Student, Department of pharmacy
Comilla University



