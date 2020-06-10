

Citizen journalism--a new chapter...



The underlying principle of citizen journalism is that ordinary people, not professional journalists, can be the main creators and distributors or news. Citizen journalism should not be confused with community journalism or civic journalism, both of which are practiced by professional journalists. It is also not like collaborative journalism, which is the practice of professional and non-professional journalists working together. It is not even same to social journalism, which denotes a digital publication with a hybrid of professional and non-professional journalists.



Citizen journalism is a specific form of both citizen media and user-generated content (UGC). By juxtaposing the term "citizen", with its attendant qualities of civic-mindedness and social responsibility, with that of "journalism", which refers to a particular profession? This term describes this particular form of online and digital journalism conducted by amateurs, because it underscores the link between the practice of journalism and its relation to the political and public sphere.



Citizen journalism has become more feasible because of the development of various online internet platforms. New media technologies-- social networking and media-sharing websites, increasing prevalence of cellular telephones--have made citizen journalism more accessible to people worldwide. Recent development in new media has started to have a profound political impact. Due to the availability of technology, citizens often can report breaking news more quickly than traditional media reporters. Notable examples of citizen journalism reporting from major world events are the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the Arab Spring, the Occupy Wall Street movement, the 2013 protests in Turkey, and Syrian Civil War.



however, citizen journalism is yet to develop a conceptual framework and guiding principles, it can be heavily opinionated and subjective, making it more supplemental than primary in terms of forming public opinion. Although the term lacks conceptualization, alternative names of the term are unable to comprehensively capture the phenomenon. For example, one of the interchangeable names with "citizen journalism" is "User-Generated Content" (UGC). However, the issue with this alternative term is that it eliminates the potential civic virtues of citizen journalism and considers it to be stunted and proprietorial.



A recent trend in citizen journalism has been the emerged terms hyperlocal journalism, as online news sites invite contributions from local residents of their subscription areas, who often report on topics that conventional newspapers tend to ignore. Citizen journalists are "the people formerly known as the audience," who "were on the receiving end of a media system that ran one way, in a broadcasting pattern, with high entry fees and a few firms competing to speak very loudly while the rest of the population listened in isolation from one another- and who today are not in a situation like that at all. The people formerly known as the audience are simply the public made realer, less fictional, more able, and less predictable.



Citizen journalism increased during the last decade of the twentieth century and in the twenty-first century, associated with the creation of the internet which introduced new ways in communicating and engaging news. Due to this shift in technology, individuals were able to access more news than previously and at a much faster rate. This larger quantity also made it so there were a larger variety of sources which people were able to consume media and news.



With technological advancements, individuals were able to participate increasingly in journalism. Pictures or videos could be uploaded online in a matter of minutes and this paved the way for social media to grow as a strong producer in the industry. The introduction of technologies such as the Smartphone increased the ability to access the internet. Many large corporations have shifted their focus toward online presence, such as Facebook or YouTube.









The writer is Columnist and assistant officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department (CPDS) Southeast University





