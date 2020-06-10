Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh







1. Between March and May-number of cases was few or increased at a steady and slower pace with lockdown was in place.

2. June onward-number of new cases and mortality is increasing rapidly with lockdown being lifted in most areas.

The above outcomes are not surprising and this is why no countries went to lift the lockdown all at a time, in particular when number of cases was trending up. Also, countries that were hit by Covid-19 earlier than BD have initiated different plans how to open up most important work and keep running offices at very minimal level. This is called phase-1 opening. Besides, limiting the number of people to begin work with all necessary precautions, increased number of testing was put in place to monitor new cases among people coming out of isolation. This is now recognized more than ever that the management of pandemic starts from testing and early recognition of cases.



Massive surge in Covid-19 testing has led to a global shortage in RT-qPCR kits and reagents, which is considered as the gold standard test method for Covid-19 detection. Even, diagnostic laboratories in the developed world, with massive testing capability is struggling with supply chain irregularities. In order to cope with such situations, laboratories are desperately seeking and working on alternative test methods and reagents to keep offering uninterrupted testing services. Apart from molecular tests, antibody-based tests are also being actively evaluated for their potential use in community screening, immunity screening and for plasma donor screening albeit not for diagnostic purposes.



Despite being insufficient for a country of 160 million, the increased volume of testing has kept informing the county about the epidemiology of the disease. However, not unexpectedly, reports are coming out about the shortage of test kits and reagents for RT-qPCR from many testing facilities. To this end, Bangladesh does need more reliable and rapid testing beside the standard RT-qPCR testing. Standard RT-qPCR testing is still not enough for the number of people in BD and that is ultimately contributing to the spread of the infection.



This is a critical moment and the world recognized the priority and need for such tools and therefore kept on working to improve existing tools or develop better tools. Bangladesh on the other hand has taken an unusually long time to just simply evaluate a proposed testing kit, whether it can be used or not. This particular test kit from Gonoshastho was first introduced to media by the developer at a premature stage. The announcements about the format of the test kit were initially inconsistent but eventually declared as a test kit based on both antibody or antigen detection.



The declaration about the kit came out with very little technical specification or scientific validation data, although the idea was highly welcomed by the mass people of Bangladesh, mainly because of its promised lower cost and ease of use as a point-of-care (POC) test. This specific kit was proposed as an alternative test to standard RT-qPCR. While no countries or WHO recommended any use of antibody or antigen -based test for the acute care diagnosis of COVID-19 , BD-scientists pushed for their rapid dot-blot kit by using local news media. Experts in the field expressed their scepticism about the kit because of the fact that manufacturer claims were not consistent with available scientific data.



One of the most important flaws was the claim that the test can detect SARS-CoV-2 antigen in blood, while the scientific evidence indicated that viral shedding to blood as detected by RT-qPCR is only 2%. Another fact that is supposed to make the kit unsuitable for acute care diagnostics is the timing when antibody develops in most people who are infected. Most studies suggest that patient may need to wait up to 7-4 days for antibody to be detectable. The kit eventually was not launched.



As usual, the manufacturer and the government as well as the entire nation divided into groups and got involved in unnecessary debate involving politics, personal prejudice and emotions leaving behind any scientific reasoning or the interest of the country. It is said that an antibody test is an urgent need for the country if not for diagnostics but for the sake of pandemic management. Bangladesh wasted a lot of time in this mess and delayed brining in antibody-based tests from recognized manufacturers. So, the ultimate looser is the country, which is now facing serious problem in containing the pandemic.



It is a shame that the utility of antibody based tests has not yet been recognized in Bangladesh. Antibody-based assays are authorized to use to determine what percentage of population are already exposed to the virus and perhaps could also be useful to assess if those people developed protective immunity. This could potentially aim later phase of transmission when people would be seeking a way to know whether they could get back to work and remain protected.



Recently, another proposed test kit based on an alternative amplification method for SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection has gone through a small-scale trial at Dhaka University, which is looking very promising. The alternative test approach is called 'RT-LAMP', which stands for reverse-transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP). The beauty of this assay format is that it enables detection of the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA based on a strong colorimetric reaction.



This alternative does not require expensive real time PCR machine. This test is inexpensive, rapid and simple to perform. The test can work in near POC setting because it can be potentially done without RNA extraction and with the use of a simple heating block. This means this test can be implemented in any hospital, clinic and even in doctor's chambers if proper safety guideline is followed. However, there are many challenges associated with the performance of this type of approach.



The test method relies on visual observation of colour change of reaction to call positive results. Typically, colorimetric methods may have lower sensitivity and also the specificity of the test may be a problem unless primers designed properly. But if the test is properly designed and extensively validated against standard test, Bangladesh will have a great diagnostic solution in hand.



The DU-lab already submitted a request for an approval of this test so that it can be used in coming days to detect and monitor cases within a community, especially when Bangladesh is planning to implement zoning based infection prevention and transmission control. Unfortunately, the newspaper report of the test was misleading. The story was covered in such a way that DU-scientist developed the kit prompting a new wave of criticism in the social media.



Till date Bangladesh has seen only two proposed kits they are not applicable yet. The infrastructure of doing science and minimizing the gap between scientists and the regulatory affair section are completely broken. Both molecular and antibody based assays are extremely valuable in the country. But unfortunately they are not being evaluated based on scientific reasoning. Doing science is a team work and one cannot always develop tools or assay from scratch. Someone begins and ends at one point and others will continue from that. If we are not respectful to eah other, it will not only affect the science but will also aggravate the pandemic.











Dr Jubayer Rahman and Dr Rubayet Hasan write from the USA and Qatar respectively





