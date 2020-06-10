

Towheed Feroze



The level of anger and rage seen among the protesters in the UK is not only conspicuous but needs to be assessed thoroughly because anti- racism protests that were brought out in other countries did not have such vehemence.



In British cities, thousands came out despite the risk of Corona virus plus repeated exhortations by the government, proving that something is terribly wrong in Britain and even the risk of catching the virus is insignificant.

Britain always hides colonial crimes:

In Bristol, UK, protesters unceremoniously brought down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader. While any act of vandalism must be denounced, in this particular case, one has to look at the larger picture and the fact that the plaque beneath the statue mentioned Colston as a 'virtuous son of the city' without condemning the trade in which he was engaged.



Just a little search about slave trade will open up a grisly world of suffering, exploitation and oppression. The firm Colston represented is believed to have transported 84000 slaves of which 20,000 died. Having a statue of a person who was involved in an inhuman trade and describing him as a philanthropist by concealing the facts about the trade is simply fabrication of the truth.



How long will Britain hide racism?



Britain was a colonial power which means that for centuries she resorted to perfidy, military force, shenanigans and intrigue to dominate others. In that imperialistic doctrine, the subjugated people were seen as inferior and the notion that the British rulers were superior was instilled in occupied territories through relentless colonial agitprop.



Racism was an essential element to the empire building ideology because unless the ruled felt the rulers were better in all aspects they would not be cowered into submission. Problem is that while Britain is now seen to vociferously promote human rights, there is a distinct aversion towards admitting the abhorrent colonial policies that were based on ideas of racial superiority.



Prity Patel's vacuous remarks show ignorance: Just after the statue of Colston was brought down, Priti Patel, the current home secretary, called the incident 'disgraceful' though it would be interesting to find if she found the legitimization of a slave trader, as a historically important figure,conformingto the fulsome rhetoric of the British government about liberty, freedom and democracy.



Also, there was no mention of the distorted facts about Colston being a virtuous son of the city when it's common knowledge that slave trade meant treating Africans no better than animals. Priti Patel should read about the incident of the ship The Zong which in 1781 threw overboard 133 slaves because drowned slaves would ensure insurance money whereas death from disease will be a loss for the slave company.



She carried on speaking about Corona virus social distancing though it never dawned on her that when so many people are incensed despite a health emergency, there must be something gravely wrong in Britain. Again, by using weasel words the British government is trying to push the issue of colonial racism plus the entrenched social prejudice in modern day Britain under the carpet.



This is their common approach whenever the controversial issue of racial tensions come to the fore. Just kick it into the long grass and hope people will calm down and forget about it! Councillor Mark Weston of the Bristol City Council commented on BBC that the statue could have been brought down through a democratic process.



Sorry, but this 'democratic process' mystifies many because a slave trader should not be in a public place of a democratic country in the first place. Kit Maltheuse, MP, the policing minister, also called the treatment of the statue a crime though he should be asked if it's a crime to glorify a savage trade by underplaying the barbaric nature of slave transportation.



Since such a lot of statements are being issued demanding a democratic process in dealing with vexed matters, maybe a procedure should begin now to bring some dark truths about Winston Churchill into the open. Churchill may have been the war time leader of Britain but he also has the blood of 3 million Indians in his hands who died during the Bengal famine in 1943 as at his orders, ships carrying grain and food were diverted from Indian shores to stock up for future needs in Europe.



Repeated pleas for help were summarily disregarded by Winston Churchill.

Before the British government denounces the pulling down of the statue in Bristol, it should read Shakespeare, who said in Merchant of Venice: If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka





















