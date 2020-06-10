Corporate goons more harmful than Covid-19



Nizam Ahmed



Huge joblessness is looming as the readymade garment sector, the biggest employer in the private sector announced recently that there will be no alternative to retrenchment as factories are running at half of their capacities due to fall of export opportunities.



Moreover, expatriate workers have started to return as foreign employers have begun slashing immigrant staff to cushion the pandemic fallout. With all these in view the government has taken up a national budget to be placed in the parliament tomorrow, (Thursday), accommodating more than Tk 1.3 trillion stimulus packages for virus-hit different sectors including poor section of the people.



As a result the government is expected to face a tough time when the opposition parties, pressure groups, television talk show stars will be blaring against the government, accusing the administration for the spike of coronavirus deaths amid gross mismanagement and lack of coordination, especially after the withdrawal of lockdown. Experts fear that the political unrest may erupt, if the number of deaths due to virus rises, economy slides and joblessness increases further.



However, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has successfully tackled many challenges especially in her last three consecutive terms, out of the unprecedented four terms. The government supporters, who are still in the majority, believe that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will manage the situation efficiently.



Besides the countrywide floods in 1998, the important challenges Sheikh Hasina tackled in her last three terms included mayhem in paramilitary Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh), deadly agitation against war crimes trials in 2013 and 2014 and ruthless transport blockade in 2015. More than 500 people were killed, thousand maimed, properties worth billions of take were destroyed in the anti government agitation and blockade. The government also crushed Islamic militancy uprooting most ruthless groups after the deadly hostage taking at the Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.



However, in these terms of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina several financial crimes occurred maligning the image of the government. The image was smeared as the government was either largely silent or ignored the issues. These inactions on or overlooking of the issues often put the government on the dock of the people's court.



These incidents orchestrated by certain well known and influential people included share market manipulations, money laundering, embezzling bank funds, intentional defaulting of bank loans, flouting of banking and financial rules, which created national uproar, but ended without any punitive actions and the perpetrators went off legal hooks. The latest of such incidents occurred very recently involving two rich brothers who want to be richer using influence and force when the whole world including Bangladesh was busy fighting coronavirus.



The duo in course of using influences indulged in grave crime and successfully hide the crimes for more than two weeks before fleeing the country with an air ambulance of their company on May 25 last when police recorded an attempt to murder case against them.



The two brothers involved in the recent financial crime are Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder, Directors of leading corporate entity Sikdar Group. They allegedly tried to kill by shooting Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammad Haider Ali Mia and the bank's Additional Managing Director Mohammad Firoz Hossain as they declined to give a loan of Tk 500 core against an inappropriate mortgage, offered by the two brothers.



Interestingly they reportedly fled the country when all sorts of private and commercial flights were suspended in most countries to restrict spread of coronavirus. The brothers one pretended sick while other posed as an assistant of the patient reportedly managed clearances from the law enforcement and civil aviation authorities to fly from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka.



They also reportedly obtained clearance from the National Security Intelligence and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence. Earlier ZH Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital, owned by the Sikder Group, recommended emergency health checkups for them at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand which also agreed to give them admission. Upon receiving the recommendations from the two hospitals, the civil aviation authority permitted medical evacuation for them through the use of an air ambulance of R&R Aviation Limited, a sister concern of the Sikder Group.



The brothers also successfully engaged Bangladesh Foreign Ministry to order the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok to take special permission from Thai authorities to allow the air ambulance to land at one of the city's airports. The siblings fled the country days after their criminal activities had been published elaborately in the country's leading newspapers. But the people do not understand how the law breakers could use all the relevant government agencies and even the Foreign Ministry for their safe departure from the country after police recorded an attempt to murder case against the accused.



It is more appalling that the government and its agencies have made no response to the public criticism about the flight of the two brothers to Thailand after they had committed a crime. This non responsive attitude of the government reminds the similar role of the government after all the unprecedented and untoward incidents occurred over the last ten years. It is a general conviction that the offenders could escape the dragnet through a conduit linked to the power leaders in the government and the ruling party.



Immunity of these offenders from the hands of law often frustrates the people and if such criminals continue to get undue favours, the confidence of the people in the government and in the ruling party is bound to erode--despite its myriads of achievements in different sectors. In this connection a case was filed with Gulshan Police Station on May 19, 2020, twelve days after the incident. The filing of the case was allegedly delayed due to immense pressure from the vested groups within the government.



According to the case statement, the Sikder Group applied for a loan of Tk500 crore sometime ago, and to discuss it, Ron Haque Sikder and National Bank Managing Director Mostak Ahmed went to the head office of Exim Bank on May 7. They took Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammad Haider Ali Mia and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Firoz Hossain to the site of the Sikder Group directors' mortgaged property - Adi Nawab Askari Jute Mills in Rupganj - to inspect it against the loan.



During the visit, the Exim Bank officials found the mortgage value of the property as security to be less than what had been shown in the documents. Later, Ron asked them to visit another property, Icon Tower in Purbachal. As the Exim Bank's MD had a scheduled meeting with the Bangladesh Bank on the day, he was in a hurry. Still, the two officials inspected the project from outside of it at Ron's request.



While they were returning, they spotted Ron and the National Bank Managing Director on 300 Feet Road and they stopped their car. The National Bank MD told the Exim Bank officials that Ron was very upset as they had not visited Icon Tower. At one stage, Ron shot at the Exim Bank MD The bullet narrowly missed the MD When Ron was about to shoot again, the Exim Bank MD took shelter behind the car, according to the case statement.



Later, a security guard forcibly took them, at gunpoint, to Sikder House at Banani, where Ron and his brother allegedly forced the victims to sign a paper agreeing that everything was all right with the project. They compelled the additional MD to affix his signature to the paper as a witness.



After receiving the case Gulshan police issued arrest warrant, but within fee days the two brothers fled the country on May 25, which coincided with the day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh. People believe the government will have to pay heavily in the next general election, if all these government - patronised goons are not brought to book.

The author is business editor,

the Daily Observer





















