

Fake masks galore, rogue supplier operates scot free



Apart from ordinary citizens procuring masks from street vendors, our public hospitals have been badly hit from being supplied with poor quality face masks. According to a lead news report of this newspaper, JMI, a supplier of the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) have been noticeably engaged in supplying with fake N 95 facemasks. And it is happening as the government's health department is being sharply criticised for providing substandard N95 facemasks to the frontline doctors and medical staff.



However, a powerful and strong syndicate is reportedly controlling the government's Health Department. The syndicate is reportedly backed with large sums of funds while holding sway over the Health Department for over a decade.



This syndicate also supplied various types of substandard and fake medical devices to the public hospitals.



What's mysterious is that the Heath Department has not taken any action against the dubious supplier. The supplier had also supplied fake substandard N95 facemasks to Mugda General Hospital. The hospital authority found, although boxes labelled 300 facemasks were "N95," they contained no such facemasks. Other hospitals also complained of the quality of the personal protective gears.



The government formed a probe committee to investigate into the supply of fake N95 facemasks. The committee report suggested taking action against the officials who received the products labelled N95 facemasks. However, rather curiously it did not suggest any action against the supplier, JMI.



The point here, it is not only JMI, a number of scheming manufacturers have indulged in producing substandard PPE's ranging from hand gloves, masks to hand sanitizers. The offenders are clearly playing with the people's health and safety issue. It must stop right away.











Apart from penalising JMI with exemplary punishment, we call on the law enforcement agencies to revamp their operations and check all personal protective gears sold in our medical and general stores. Simultaneously overpriced PPEs must be seized wherever found. Price monitoring authorities must ensure fair price offered to all clients of personal protective gears. If need be, engage government magistrates in the process. In short, the entire supply chain of PPEs must be brought under the scanner.



