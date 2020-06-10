Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Seven hurt in Savar gas cylinder blast

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Seven people sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a house at Kathgara in Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirts of the capital early Monday.
The incident took place around 5am at the two-storey building of one Imon Hossain when the gas cylinder of the house went off, leaving seven people injured, said Zihad Mia, acting inspector of DEPZ Fire Service.




A portion of a wall of the first floor of the building collapsed during the blast.
On information, two firefighting units went to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
The injured were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Dr Shamanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the burn unit of DMCH, said five people got admitted to the hospital with burn injury while the rest two were given first aid. The condition of the injured victim is critical, he said.    -UNB



