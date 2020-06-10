Seven hurt in Savar gas cylinder blast





The incident took place around 5am at the two-storey building of one Imon Hossain when the gas cylinder of the house went off, leaving seven people injured, said Zihad Mia, acting inspector of DEPZ Fire Service.









A portion of a wall of the first floor of the building collapsed during the blast.

On information, two firefighting units went to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The injured were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

