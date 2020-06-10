Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
7-yr old girl 'violated by teenager boy' in Chuadanga

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020

CHUADANGA, June 09: A seven-year-old girl was violated reportedly by a 15-year-old boy at Bishnupur village in Damurhuda upazila on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested the teenager after the victim's father filed a case in this connection, said Abdul Khalek, officer-in-charge of Damurhuda Model Police station.
According to the case statement, when the girl was playing in an orchard near her house in the afternoon, the boy allured her with promises of picnic and then took her to a toilet where she raped her.
With the help of villagers and police, family members rescued the girl and admitted her to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
Doctor Aklima Khatun, Gynae specialist of the hospital, said on Tuesday that they found evidence of rape after examining the girl.    -UNB


