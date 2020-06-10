7-yr old girl 'violated by teenager boy' in Chuadanga





Police arrested the teenager after the victim's father filed a case in this connection, said Abdul Khalek, officer-in-charge of Damurhuda Model Police station.

According to the case statement, when the girl was playing in an orchard near her house in the afternoon, the boy allured her with promises of picnic and then took her to a toilet where she raped her.

With the help of villagers and police, family members rescued the girl and admitted her to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

Doctor Aklima Khatun, Gynae specialist of the hospital, said on Tuesday that they found evidence of rape after examining the girl. -UNB



















