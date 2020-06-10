NCTB works in pandemic to reach free textbooks to students in time





Though the stakeholders of the education sector are in uncertainty over the ongoing academic session as all the educational institutions remain closed from March 18 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the NCTB officials are optimistic about fulfilling their commitment to reach the textbooks to students on the first day of the new year, 2021.

"Though the process of printing textbooks has been delayed a little bit due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the NCTB is working relentlessly aiming at reaching the textbooks to the students in due time," NCTB Chairman Professor Narayan Chandra Saha said.









Noting that the NCTB is working to start printing of the free textbooks by August next, he said, "We would go for printing textbooks by August next and complete it by the last week of November or the first week of December". -BSS





