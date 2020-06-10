Jashore-4 MP Ranajit Kumar Roy C-19 infected

JASHORE, June 09: Ranajit Kumar Roy, the member of Parliament of Jashore-4 constituency, was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday night.

Confirming the information around 12:30am, Jashore Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin said the sample was collected on Monday morning and tested at Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST).

Rajib Roy, son of Ranajit Kumar, said that his father was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Jashore at around 1:30am. -UNB







