IBM turns away from facial recognition business
SAN FRANCISCO, Jun 9: IBM said Monday it is no longer selling general purpose facial recognition software and is opposed to using such technology for racial profiling or mass surveillance.
The stance against facial recognition systems that could potentially be used to target minorities or violate human rights was included in a letter IBM's chief executive sent to members of US Congress.
"IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software," wrote Arvind Krishna. -AFP