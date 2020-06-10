Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:02 AM
Cathay, Swire and Air China suspend trading in HK

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

HONG KONG, Jun 9: Trading in shares for Cathay Pacific -- and its two biggest shareholders Air China and Swire -- was suspended in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of an expected announcement.
The suspensions come as Cathay, Hong Kong's flagship carrier, battles a devastating slump in business sparked by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Like many airlines hammered by the crisis, the carrier has seen passenger numbers all but evaporate in recent months leaving most of Cathay's fleet sitting on the tarmac and the company haemorrhaging cash.
Neither Cathay nor the Swire statements to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gave a reason for the suspension.
But Air China said the halt in trading was "pending the release of an inside information announcement".
Swire, a Hong Kong and British conglomerate with colonial-era roots, has a 45 per cent stake in Cathay while Air China owns 30 per cent.    -AFP


