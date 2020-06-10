24Tkt.com offers Tk 1949 airfare on domestic flight





In a statement, officials informed that users of the platform will avail one-way air in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Saidpur rout ticket at the flat rate of Tk 1949. Dhaka Bank and City Bank cardholders will enjoy 15 percent discount on transactions with the platform of 24Tkt.com

Regarding the initiative, 24Tkt.com Managing Director Abdur Razzak said the offer aims to inspire people in air travel in 'affordable rate' which is safer than other transportation modes.

He also informed that the company also considers chattered flight bookings where any individual or organisation can rent a full flight at special rates during the pandemic situation. Tickets at discounted rates will available at 24tkt.com offices in Mohakhali DOHS, Jamuna Future Park, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

















