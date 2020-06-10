Prime Bank gets new chairman of EC



Zaeem Ahmed

The Board of Directors of the Prime Bank elected him the Chairman of the EC for two years at its 500th board meeting held in the Dhaka recently.

Mr Zaeem first became Member of the Board of Prime Bank on April 3, 2019, says a media release.

A renowned businessman of the country, Zaeem Ahmed's area of business includes manufacturing, commodity trading, metal scrap trading, and various businesses locally and globally.









He is the Managing Director of Alliance Knit Composite Limited, and Zen Trading Corporation Limited as well as the proprietor of Jabbar & Company.





