F5G industry initiative launched





The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), China Broadband Development Alliance, Altice Portugal, and Huawei jointly launched the initiative, inviting global upstream and downstream partners of the fixed network industry to join the F5G industry organization, which aims to develop a thriving industry, according to press release.

In the Internet of Everything (IoE) era, ubiquitous connectivity will form the basis for an intelligent society.

As both wireless and fixed connectivity have entered the fifth generation, there is an increasing number of innovations in 5G and F5G services.

There is no doubt that 5G+F5G will foster the rapid development of the global digital economy. However, the development of the fixed network industry still faces the issue of a fragmented industry ecosystem, which hinders the growth of the global industry.

Since a booming ecosystem has been established in the wireless network industry, extensive collaboration within the global fixed network industry is in urgent need.

















The Fifth Generation Fixed Network (F5G) industry initiative was launched at the recently held 17th Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS).The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), China Broadband Development Alliance, Altice Portugal, and Huawei jointly launched the initiative, inviting global upstream and downstream partners of the fixed network industry to join the F5G industry organization, which aims to develop a thriving industry, according to press release.In the Internet of Everything (IoE) era, ubiquitous connectivity will form the basis for an intelligent society.As both wireless and fixed connectivity have entered the fifth generation, there is an increasing number of innovations in 5G and F5G services.There is no doubt that 5G+F5G will foster the rapid development of the global digital economy. However, the development of the fixed network industry still faces the issue of a fragmented industry ecosystem, which hinders the growth of the global industry.Since a booming ecosystem has been established in the wireless network industry, extensive collaboration within the global fixed network industry is in urgent need.