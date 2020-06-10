Euro top currency for green bonds: ECB

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Jun 9: Almost half of so-called "green bonds" issued last year were in euros, the European Central Bank said Tuesday, highlighting an opportunity for the single currency to gain importance on the global stage.

"EU residents are the largest issuers of green bonds. In 2019 more than half of global issuance was concentrated in the EU and almost half of global green bond issuance was denominated in euro," the ECB said in an annual review of the currency's international role. -AFP









