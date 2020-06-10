Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
IBBL Bogura Zone holds special business development confce

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)held online virtual special Business Development conference on Monday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of the bank addressed the conference as special guests.
Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, senior executive vice presidents took part in the  discussion.
Md. Abdus Sobhan, head of Bogura Zone made the opening statement. Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.


