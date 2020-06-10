IBBL Bogura Zone holds special business development confce





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of the bank addressed the conference as special guests.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, senior executive vice presidents took part in the discussion.

Md. Abdus Sobhan, head of Bogura Zone made the opening statement. Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.

















