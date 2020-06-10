

Samsung smartphones available at Unimart outlets

Amid these challenging times, to facilitate customers in buying their preferred smart devices, Samsung has installed a booth along with two sales representatives at each Unimart outlet in Gulshan 2 (Road 90, Gulshan 2, Dhaka 1212) and Dhanmondi (House 80, Road 6/A, Dhanmondi, Dhaka 1205). Now, the customers will be able to purchase their desired Samsung devices from these outlets.

This step has been taken in continuation of Samsung's series of initiatives during COVID-19. Besides, to ensure the safety of the customers, Samsung Bangladesh recently launched an online ordering platform Galaxyshopbd.com. Official smartphones and tablets of Samsung Bangladesh can be ordered through this platform and will be delivered within 72 hours across the country.

Unimart, one of the biggest super shops in the country, is a sister concern of the United Group.























