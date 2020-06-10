India’s economy to contract 3.2pc in FY21: WB

NEW DELHI, Jun 9: The Indian economy is estimated to contract by 3.2per cent in 2020-21 as stringent measures to control the spread of the virus will heavily curtail activity, despite some support from fiscal and monetary stimulus, the World Bank said in its latest report on Monday.

It added that spillovers from weaker global growth and balance sheet stress in the financial sector will also weigh on activity. Growth slowed to an 11-year low of 4.2per cent in 2019-20, while several economic indicators have pointed to a sharp contraction in growth.

The RBI has also forecast the economy to contract due to the impact of the lockdown. According to World Bank, the global economy will shrink by 5.2per cent this year. -TNN





