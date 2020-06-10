GP, BRAC launches initiative to help C-19-hit families





In response to this cause recently, AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, Epyllion and Radio Bhumi Group have joined into the initiative along with many individuals.

In this phase, Dakche Amar Desh will support 50,000 vulnerable families in providing emergency food assistance, according to press release.

Initially, Brac supported 200,000 and GP supported 100,000 families under the initiative. To effectively tackle the pandemic, the nation needs support from both individuals and institutions.

GP and BRAC have been urging everyone to join the cause of the initiative and help the vulnerable population. Similar to AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, and Epyllion Group, other organizations are also invited to step forward and join the cause.

















