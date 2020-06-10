IPDC helping society combat Covid-19 pandemic





The session was presented Live by IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Chief Financial Officer Fahmida Khan, several investors, industry experts, customers and business journalists attended the insightful session followed by a Q&A session.

The session not only shared the Q1 financial highlights but also enlightened the spectators on its notions and the company's standing during and post COVID-19 era.

While presenting the Q1 numbers and initiatives to the audience, Mominul Islam emphasized on fighting the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and reiterate his commitment to supporting their customers, employees and community in every extent.

Staying committed to its promise, even after maintaining surplus provision of more than 100% of the bottom line of Q1 2020, Profit After Tax for the quarter ending 31 March 2020 was BDT 150 million.

IPDC also maintained an NPL ratio of 1.53% which is one of the lowest in the NBFI sector and lowest amongst the publicly listed diversified NBFIs.

Customer deposit growth was 6.4% in the first quarter of 2020, which itself is an indicator of its diligence. IPDC has a proven record of having sufficient liquidity to meet all short and medium-term obligations.

They maintained contingency liquidity cushion amounting to 4,925 million as of 31 March 2020. The company has a strong capital base with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.60% against the regulatory requirement of 10.00%.

Furthermore, the company does not have Capital Market exposure which has been going through turmoil in recent times. Despite having a strong financial position in Q1, Mominul Islam is still focused on being aware and resilient in such economic adversity.

He also shared about the company's technology led platforms which aim to expand its footprint to financing retailers, MSMEs and consumers.

Bangladesh's only retailer financing platform, IPDC DANA, aims to on-board 2800 retailers and disburse working capital of around Tk 1,000 million to the retailers to facilitate financing in an easy, low cost, collateral-free and structured manner by the year 2020.

Similarly, Southeast Asia's first blockchain based digital supply chain finance platform, ORJON, launched by IPDC Finance last year, also continues to support MSMEs in this difficult time by receiving 1,134 invoices and disbursing Tk 1,355 million.

Moreover, IPDC EZ, a technology-led innovative solution, is facilitating the growing demand for consumer goods financing, has onboarded over 4,000 retailers as of 31 Mar 2020 and introduced digital EMI for easy payment.

IPDC Manobota Deposit Scheme, has proven to be yet another example of IPDC's timely and innovative products during times of crisis, which allows IPDC to provide a month's food supply to an underprivileged family against each one lakh taka deposit.

Despite the ongoing economic crisis, IPDC has been relentlessly working towards helping the society combat the COVID-19 pandemic in association with various notable organisations by providing food and other necessary supplies to the distressed across the country.















