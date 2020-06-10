European stocks fall as cyclicals, BAT weigh





The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3per cent, with eurozone banks .SX7E down 5.6per cent after a six-day run of gains.

Shares in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 3.2per cent and 4.7per cent as crude prices pulled back on the spectre of persistent oversupply.

Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers .SXAP, travel and leisure .SXTP and insurers .SXIP, which led a market recovery in the recent weeks, fell between 3.6per cent and 4per cent.

Dragging London's FTSE 100 .FTSE lower, BAT slid 3.5per cent after it cut annual targets, citing a demand hit from stricter lockdown measures in key emerging markets.

Meanwhile, investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, set to conclude on Wednesday.

"Some of the moves were pretty crazy yesterday and we are keeping back a little. Maybe a bit concerned pre-Fed," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities.

"My feeling is the Fed is not going to say or do anything. They're probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition for potential damage from a second wave or if more lockdown is required."

The World Bank said on Monday the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2per cent in 2020, warning that its forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty persists.

But, a surprise recovery in US jobs data and unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped the European benchmark rise to about 14per cent below its record high, while Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC confirmed a return to bull market on Monday.

Healthcare stocks .SXDP were the sole gainers, rising 1.2per cent.

Among individual stocks, Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE) dropped 4.5per cent as it signed a deal to sell thousands of phone masts for 1.5 billion euros to Telxius Telecom. -Reuters

















