Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 10:59 AM
latest
Home Business

European stocks fall as cyclicals, BAT weigh

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Jun 9: European shares fell on Tuesday as declines in cyclical stocks and UK's British American Tobacco threw a spanner into a rally driven by optimism over a global recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3per cent, with eurozone banks .SX7E down 5.6per cent after a six-day run of gains.
Shares in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 3.2per cent and 4.7per cent as crude prices pulled back on the spectre of persistent oversupply.
Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers .SXAP, travel and leisure .SXTP and insurers .SXIP, which led a market recovery in the recent weeks, fell between 3.6per cent and 4per cent.
Dragging London's FTSE 100 .FTSE lower, BAT slid 3.5per cent after it cut annual targets, citing a demand hit from stricter lockdown measures in key emerging markets.
Meanwhile, investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, set to conclude on Wednesday.
 "Some of the moves were pretty crazy yesterday and we are keeping back a little. Maybe a bit concerned pre-Fed," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities.
"My feeling is the Fed is not going to say or do anything. They're probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition for potential damage from a second wave or if more lockdown is required."
The World Bank said on Monday the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2per cent in 2020, warning that its forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty persists.
But, a surprise recovery in US jobs data and unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped the European benchmark rise to about 14per cent below its record high, while Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC confirmed a return to bull market on Monday.
Healthcare stocks .SXDP were the sole gainers, rising 1.2per cent.
Among individual stocks, Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE) dropped 4.5per cent as it signed a deal to sell thousands of phone masts for 1.5 billion euros to Telxius Telecom.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBM turns away from facial recognition business
Cathay, Swire and Air China suspend trading in HK
24Tkt.com offers Tk 1949 airfare on domestic flight
Prime Bank gets new chairman of EC
Pak PM orders reforms in PIA to bring down losses
Australia shakes up foreign investment laws for security
F5G industry initiative launched
Euro top currency for green bonds: ECB


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Best day of the year to be born
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft