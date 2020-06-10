Asian shares mixed after Nasdaq record as Wall St rallies on





Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.5per cent to 23,064.75 and South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.3per cent to 2,178.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.3per cent to 25,105.75, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3per cent to 2,946.10.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 2.2per cent to 6,132.30, tracking Wall Street's recent gains. The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore.

Impact on the economy:

- Survey: Business economists expect worst slump since 1940s

- BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

- Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs

In Japan, the government reported that wages fell in April as the country widened precautions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, causing some businesses to close or limit their operations.

Lower incomes make consumers even less likely to spend, compounding difficulties in boosting demand at a time when the economy is in recession. Failure to get companies to raise real wages has hindered efforts to restore the economy to solid, sustainable growth.

Markets are powering ahead, helped by massive injections of stimulus by world central banks, hefty government spending, and hopes that "Peak COVID" has come and gone, despite a continued global rise in infections, Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

"The durability of such a rally requires one of two things. For the music not to stop or for the real economy to catch up. The latter needs time, so the burden is now on the former," Narita said.

On Wall Street, the broader S&P 500 was up slightly for the year and back within 4.5per cent of its own record as optimism grows that the worst of the recession may have already passed.

Stocks that would benefit most from an economy that's growing again rose the most, including smaller companies, airlines and oil producers.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2per cent to 3,232.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7per cent, to 27,572.44.

The Nasdaq composite, which is more heavily weighted to the big technology stocks that held up the best earlier this year, gained 1.1per cent, to 9,924.74. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 2per cent.









Stocks have been rising since late March, at first on relief after the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill pledged to support the economy and more recently on hopes that the recovery may happen more quickly than forecast. -AP





